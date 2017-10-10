Woman pleads guilty in cross-county dog fighting ring

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – One of the two people charged in the cross-county dog fighting ring in the Lansing area pleaded guilty during a hearing today.

Synquiss Antes pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of cruelty and abandonment of two to three animals.

If convicted, she could spend up to one year in jail.

Antes’ sentencing date has been set for November 27th.

Corey Henry, the second person charged in this case, was also in court today but waived his examination.

Henry faces multiple felonies including seven counts of animal fighting and one count of animal cruelty.

Antes on the other hand, was charged with nine counts of animal fighting and one count of having an unlicensed dog.

A Total of 53 dogs were seized in a series of police raids back in August.

Dogs were taken from homes in both Ingham and Eaton Counties.

The Ingham County Animal Shelter gained ownership of 10 dogs back in August. Five of those dogs were euthanized.

This is a developing story.