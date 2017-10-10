UPDATE: Judge stops child joint custody to rapist

UPDATE (5:20 a.m.) – A judge in Michigan has put an order on hold that granted a convicted sex offender joint legal custody of a child born to a woman who says she was raped by the man when she was 12.

Sanilac County Judge Gregory Ross issued the stay Tuesday. A hearing is set for Oct. 17.

The woman’s lawyer filed an objection after the judge signed an order last month granting sole physical custody to the 21-year-old mother and joint legal custody to 27-year-old Christopher Mirasolo, who also was ordered to pay child support.

Prosecutors say the paternity issue arose when the mother requested state assistance for her 8-year-old son. Mirasolo’s attorney says Mirasolo didn’t initiate the proceedings.

It’s unclear if prosecutors knew of Mirasolo’s criminal history during the state assistance and paternity case.

The woman’s lawyer tells the Detroit News the order was “insane.”

Now Mirasolo’s attorney says her client never asked for joint custody of the child.

According to our media partners at MLive, attorney Barbara Yockey said prosecutors contacted her client to collect child support, and part of the court order gave him joint custody.

That is a standard paternity process.

Yockey expects the issue will be resolved quickly and privately.

