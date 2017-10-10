Snyder, lawmakers meet after police director shares NFL post

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Gov. Rick Snyder has met privately with black lawmakers after the Michigan State Police director shared someone else’s Facebook post that called NFL players kneeling during the national anthem “anti-American degenerates.”

Snyder has said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue’s job is safe. He’ll decide if she should be disciplined for violating the department’s social media policy.

After meeting with the governor Tuesday, members of the Legislative Black Caucus said a five-day suspension – the maximum imposed on state police employees for similar violations – would be inadequate. They also reiterated calls for her resignation or termination.

Etue has apologized. She met with the Legislative Black Caucus last week.

Rep. Bettie Cook Scott, a former Detroit police officer, says Etue must be suspended longer than five days because “her leadership was poor.”