Session plans to help people out of poverty in Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Too many Michigan families are struggling financially.

Today Michigan State University is hosting a free luncheon to discuss ways to change that and there’s still time to sign up.

The event is being hosted by MSU’s “Institute for Public Policy and Social Research.”

Experts will look at ways to help people prosper in Michigan.

The event goes from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Anderson House Building on Capitol Avenue in downtown Lansing.

It’s free and everyone’s welcome but you’ll need to register before 10:00 a.m. to take part.

REGISTER ONLINE: American Dream – Poverty Public Policy Luncheon