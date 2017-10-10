Report: Gender wage gap improving in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan is is closing the gender wage gap little by little, but state officials say there’s still a lot more to be done.

A new study from the American Association of University Women (AAUW) finds that right now women in the United States are paid roughly 80 cents for every dollar a man is paid; and the wage gap is no new issue.

However, Mary Engelman, executive director of the Michigan Women’s Commission, says it’s an issue that has gotten a lot of attention in Michigan in recent years.

“We’re seeing things where the legislation continues to come out, we’re talking to companies to try to make them look at it internally, challenging them to really evaluate these issues,” Engelman said.

According to the study, that hard work has paid off.

Back in 2014 the AAUW found the median income for men was $50,157 in Michigan, and $37,419 for women.

In the association’s updated report, that used 2016 census data, the median income for women increased to $39,825 and $50,869 for men, closing the gender wage gap in Michigan by about $2,000.

“I think it’s a significant change. I think that michigan has always been extremely forward thinking. I believe you can see that by, you know, that the woman’s commission that exists today,” Engelman said.

So how are we doing in mid-Michigan?

District 8 comes in at 11th out of 14 congressional districts, which includes Lansing, Hartland and Hamburg Township. Women in district 8 earn – on average – 74 percent of what men do.

District 4 is doing slightly better, which includes Mount Pleasant residents. Women in that district almost break even with the statewide average, making 77.9 percent of what men make.

Finally, coming in 5th out of 14 congressional districts is district 7, which includes Jackson. That area beats the state average with an earnings ratio of 78.6 percent.

Officials say the difference statewide might just be a matter of location.

“If you’re talking someplace in the UP, there’s not going to be as many companies as you would see in southeast michigan, like in a livonia or a farmington hills,” Engelman said.