Prison for Pinckney woman guilty of embezzling $1M+ from company

LIVINGSTON CO., Mich (WLNS) – A Livingston County woman has been sentenced to prison after she admitted to stealing more than $1 million from a computer staffing firm.

According to our media partners at WHMI, Debbie Broich, 53, of Pinckney pleaded guilty in August in Oakland County Circuit Court to five felony counts of embezzlement over $100,000 and one count of embezzlement between $50,000 and $100,000.

Monday she was sentenced to serve 33 months to 33 years behind bars. Broich was also ordered to make more than $1.5 million in restitution, $250,000 of which she paid immediately.

