Prison for Pinckney woman guilty of embezzling $1M+ from company

By Published:

LIVINGSTON CO., Mich (WLNS) – A Livingston County woman has been sentenced to prison after she admitted to stealing more than $1 million from a computer staffing firm.

According to our media partners at WHMI, Debbie Broich, 53, of Pinckney pleaded guilty in August in Oakland County Circuit Court to five felony counts of embezzlement over $100,000 and one count of embezzlement between $50,000 and $100,000.

Monday she was sentenced to serve 33 months to 33 years behind bars. Broich was also ordered to make more than $1.5 million in restitution, $250,000 of which she paid immediately.

MORE FROM WHMI: Pinckney Woman Sentenced For $1.5 Million Embezzlement

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s