OVERNIGHT: Local pizza shop robbed; no injuries

By Published:

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich (WLNS) – Police are searching for the person who they say robbed a local pizza place last night in Meridian Township.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the Hungry Howies in the 3400 block of Lake Lansing Road just past the Abbot Road intersection.

Police are not able to tell us very much at this point but they did confirm that no one was hurt.

6 News is working to see if police have surveillance video or a description of the suspect.

If they do this story will be updated to pass that information along to you.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s