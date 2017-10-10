OVERNIGHT: Local pizza shop robbed; no injuries

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich (WLNS) – Police are searching for the person who they say robbed a local pizza place last night in Meridian Township.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the Hungry Howies in the 3400 block of Lake Lansing Road just past the Abbot Road intersection.

Police are not able to tell us very much at this point but they did confirm that no one was hurt.

6 News is working to see if police have surveillance video or a description of the suspect.

If they do this story will be updated to pass that information along to you.