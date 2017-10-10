Meijer considers building first Hillsdale County location

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s a store that can be found across Michigan, except in Hillsdale County.

But that could soon change as Meijer makes plans to build a new location in the area.

6 News has inside details about the plan and what this major retailer could mean for the community.

Monday night, dozens of residents filled the Fayette Township Hall to hear about a new business that could be setting up shop.

“Meijer is a good corporation. I’m looking forward to seeing another store in town,” said Fayette Township Supervisor John Kalusniak.

At the meeting, the township board approved changing the zoning of a large piece of land on West Carleton Road (M-99), between Fred Beck Chevrolet and Beck Road, from agricultural to commercial.

The proposed Meijer store would be at that location in Fayette Township, which is between Jonesville and Hillsdale.

“Meijer intends to put a store in there soon,” Kalusniak said.

Meijer confirms it is considering building a store on West Carleton Road.

A media representative says no official plans have been made, but the company has already signed a preliminary purchase agreement with the landowner, and is waiting to finalize agreements with local government.

“We cannot provide the water and the sewer supplies that they need so there will be an agreement between the city of Hillsdale and the township of Fayette to bring those services in for Meijer,” Kalusniak said.

If you live in Hillsdale County and want to shop at a Meijer, you’d have to drive 40 minutes away to stores in Jackson, Coldwater, or Adrian.

As officials from the city and township make plans to bring Meijer to the area, they’re also considering how this will impact the community.

“Of course, there will be jobs. And tax revenue is also part of it,” Kalusniak said.

The township supervisor says the biggest concerns he’s heard from residents involve lighting, traffic, and property taxes.

But some have questioned what this will mean for local businesses.

“People get nervous right off the bat when a new business comes in or a new big box store like that, but over time it ebbs and flows and it works out fine,” said Patti Bailey, owner of Maggie Anne’s.

Maggie Anne’s is a women’s apparel store in downtown Hillsdale.

She says small businesses already went through this when Walmart came to town several years ago, and she’s confident customers will stay loyal.

“I don’t see Meijer as being competition to some of our downtown stores. Because we have such unique, fun stores,” Bailey said.

Officials say they hope to finalize a deal with Meijer before the end of the year.