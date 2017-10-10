Lansing City Council wrestles with medical marijuana issue again

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Changes are on the way for the city of Lansing with respect to its new medical marijuana ordinance.

A petition was turned in with enough signatures to suspend it.

Last night some heated discussions took place during the weekly city council meeting where council members say they have to fall back on the old marijuana ordinance.

That ordinance is six years old and calls for more restrictions and limitations.

The council has decided to consider proposed amendments to this old ordinance that will help bring it up-to-date with current state law.

But not all members agree with this step, saying rushing into making changes only hurts the process.

Now the city clerk and council have two weeks to review more than 6,000 signatures on the petition to make sure they’re valid.

Then the council has 30 days to repeal the ordinance or let Lansing residents vote on it.

But it can’t be voted on until May of next year.