“Josie” Pet Of The Day October 10

Meet “Josie”, our Pet Of The Day today. Josie is a beautiful 1-year-old female cat. She is jet black with the prettiest green eyes. Josie loves attention and cuddle with you any chance she gets. She also has a playful streak and is a lot of fun. She is a domestic shorthair and will be a wonderful companion. Josie has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Josie by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

