ATTORNEY: Rapist who was awarded child joint custody never asked for decision

SANILAC CO., Mich – A judge in Michigan’s thumb region has ordered parenting time and joint legal custody to a man accused of raping the child’s mother.

That mom was just 12-years old at the time.

The father, Christopher Mirasolo, 27, is a registered sex offender and is currently out on parole.

He took a plea deal and served five years for the sexual assault.

The victim’s attorney says the ruling is “insane” and says the judge gave Mirasolo the victim’s address and ordered that his name be put on the child’s birth certificate, all without the mother’s consent or any opportunity to be heard.

Now Mirasolo’s attorney says her client never asked for joint custody of the child.

According to our media partners at MLive, attorney Barbara Yockey said prosecutors contacted her client to collect child support, and part of the court order gave him joint custody.

That is a standard paternity process.

Yockey expects the issue will be resolved quickly and privately.

