JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – 21-year-old Hassan Moore was charged with open murder and felony firearm relating to a shooting incident on July 19, 2017 in Jackson.

Open murder carries a maximum penalty of Life in the Departmnet of Corrections. Felony firearm carries a mandatory two years in the Department of Corrections.

Judge Joseph S. Filip denied bond.

The preliminary examination is set for October 25, 2017.