Suspicious fire destroys old Kronk Gym building in Detroit

By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

DETROIT (AP) – The fabled Kronk Gym building in Detroit, where boxing champion Thomas Hearns and others trained, has been destroyed by fire.

Deputy Fire Chief Dave Fornell told The Detroit News Sunday that the blaze at the vacant building on the city’s southwest side was reported about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from the gym’s second floor. The roof later collapsed.

Fornell says the fire is being listed as suspicious and is under investigation.

Legendary boxing trainer Emanuel Steward established the Kronk program in 1971. The gym’s first professional champion, Hilmer Kenty, won the WBA title in 1978. But Hearns really put Kronk and Steward on the map, winning five titles with a 61-5-1 record as a pro.

The building closed in 2006.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s