Skubick: Dem A.G. candidate blasts Schuette over Flint water legal bill

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A Democratic candidate for state attorney general is blasting the current attorney general for spending too many of your tax dollars on an expensive lawyer who is prosecuting the Flint water crisis case.

Attorney general Bill Schuette used a no-bid contract to hire Todd Flood to head the prosecution team probing the Flint water crisis saying he was the best qualified person for the job.

Democratic candidate for attorney general Dana Nessel rejects the flood choice because of a potential bias in that he made political contributions to Mr. Schuette and Gov. Snyder.

“You have some five million dollars going to the flood law firm and Todd is charging $450 an hour. No prosecutor charges $450 an hour. Jeff Sessions doesn’t charge $450 an hour.”

On other issues Ms. Nessel wants to legalize pot for adults.

She opposes the death penalty.

She would immediately shutdown Pipeline Five under the straits of Mackinac and as the only openly gay candidate in the field, she argues that brings diversity to the Democratic ticket.

“There are so many in the LGBT community who are tired to being used as a punching bag from opponents who are always trying to prosecute them,” Nessel said.

The last three attorneys general, Granholm, Cox, and Schuette, left the office to run for governor and Ms. Nessel contends she will not use the office as a stepping stone for any other post.

“What bothers me is that many attorneys generals use this office as a stepping stone to higher office. I just want to be attorney general. Period.”

The attorney general candidate will be picked at a Democratic meeting next year.