MSU grad, SportsCenter anchor suspended by ESPN after tweets

WLNS – ESPN is suspending host Jemele Hill for two weeks after she took to Twitter this morning to go after the Dallas Cowboys.

Hill graduated from Michigan State University and served as the grand marshall for MSU during its homecoming back in 2014.

Her tweets encouraged people to boycott the Cowboys and their advertisers.

This after the team’s owner said that any player who does not stand for the national anthem will not play.

ESPN says, this is Hill’s second violation of their social media policy. The first incident came when she previously called President Donald Trump a “white supremacist” on Twitter.