Manufacturing company adding 100+ jobs in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — We have some good news for anyone looking for work in mid-Michigan.

A local manufacturing company just announced that it is adding more than 100 jobs at its facility in Jackson County.

6 News has details on the new jobs and what this means for the community.

Construction on a big addition to Dexter Stamping Company has already begun, just says after a big announcement.

“It’s a $14.5 million expansion. And then hiring 150 new positions, which is pretty significant for Jackson County,” said Tim Rogers, President and CEO of the Enterprise Group of Jackson.

The Enterprise Group is Jackson County’s economic development authority.

Rogers says the organization helped make this investment happen by securing state grants and local tax incentives for the company.

Dexter Stamping is located outside the city of Jackson in Blackman Township.

“They’re pretty heavily concentrated in the automotive area. Do a lot of stampings, metal forming,” Rogers said.

Rogers says the jobs almost went to the company’s other plant in Indiana.

But the incentives from state and local government helped bring the investment to Michigan.

“So for us to get this expansion versus it going to Indiana is really important to Jackson County,” Rogers said.

150 people will be finding new jobs.

But the Enterprise Group says this investment impacts everyone in the area.

“The more people you have working in the community, it has a trickle-down effect. It impacts stores, it impacts auto dealers. The more people with good jobs, the more people to buy a house, more people to support the tax base,” Rogers said.

Rogers says right now unemployment in Jackson County is resting right under 5 percent.

He says to improve that number and keep this momentum going, it’s essential that more people are trained in skilled trades.

“That’s going to be key for us to continue to be healthy,” Rogers said.

Dexter Stamping is already accepting applications for the new jobs.

Follow this link to apply: http://www.dexterstamping.com/contact/empapp.php