“Loyal Leo” Pet Of The Day October 9

By Published:
Photo: ECHS

Meet “Loyal Leo”, our Pet Of The Day today. Loyal Leo is an 11-year-old “All-American” mixed breed. He looks like he has quite a variety in his family tree. Loyal Leo is a senior dog but he acts like he’s five. He loves playing ball and would really love a forever home for his “retirement” years. Loyal Leo would be a wonderful companion for someone looking for a old dog that is willing to learn new tricks. Loyal Leo has been neutered, is current on his vaccination and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Loyal Leo by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440 or online at http://www.eatoncountyhumanesociety.org.

ce3t7307 e1507550357593 Loyal Leo Pet Of The Day October 9

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s