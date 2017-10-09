“Loyal Leo” Pet Of The Day October 9

Meet “Loyal Leo”, our Pet Of The Day today. Loyal Leo is an 11-year-old “All-American” mixed breed. He looks like he has quite a variety in his family tree. Loyal Leo is a senior dog but he acts like he’s five. He loves playing ball and would really love a forever home for his “retirement” years. Loyal Leo would be a wonderful companion for someone looking for a old dog that is willing to learn new tricks. Loyal Leo has been neutered, is current on his vaccination and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Loyal Leo by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440 or online at http://www.eatoncountyhumanesociety.org.

