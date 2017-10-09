LARA Announces Medical Marihuana Educational Sessions

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Dept. of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Bureau of Medical Marihuana Regulation just announced the dates, times and locations of a series of educational sessions designed to familiarize potential licensees with the application process and the statewide monitoring system.

Employees of LARA and BMMR will be on hand during the in-person sessions to show attendees the license application process for each of the five license categories:

Grower

Processor

Secure Transporter

Provisioning Center

Safety Compliance Facility

While applications will not be completed during these events, attendees will be able to familiarize themselves with the process.

Representatives from Franwell- the company chosen to implement Michigan’s statewide monitoring system for integrated marihuana tracking, inventory, and verification under the Marihuana Tracking Act – will be present at each of the five medical marihuana educational sessions to demonstrate Franwell’s Metrc, the seed-to-sale tracking system, to potential licensees.

The educational sessions will take place in five locations throughout the state:

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017

Oakland Community College, 27055 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI

Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017

Saginaw Valley State University, 7400 Bay Road, University Center, MI

Monday, Nov. 13, 2017

Great Wolf Lodge, 3575 North US Highway 31 South, Traverse City, MI

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017

Wing’s Conference Center, 3600 Vanrick Drive, Kalamazoo, MI

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017

Kellogg Conference Center, 219 South Harrison Road, East Lansing, MI

The Nov. 9 and Nov. 15 events will also be live-streamed on the BMMR website at http://www.michigan.gov/medicalmarihuana