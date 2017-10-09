Lansing man arrested for child sexually abusive material

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – An investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Ingham County Probation Department has resulted in the arrest of a man from Lansing. Joseph Green, 49, was taken into custody Tuesday, Oct 3, 2017.

The investigation stemmed from a tip and from a probationary check of Green’s electronic devices. Further investigation led to police locating multiple, internet-capable devices inside of Green’s residence, and a device located on Green.

Green has been charged with one count of use of a computer to commit a crime and three counts of child sexually abusive material possession. Green was arraigned on Saturday, Oct. 7, and issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond.

If convicted, Green faces up to seven years in prison for using a computer to commit a crime and four years for each count of child sexually abusive material possession.