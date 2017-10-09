‘Jeopardy!’ champ wins fans with quirky antics, big bets

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City bartender’s on-screen antics and big bets while competing on “Jeopardy!” are winning him cash to go along with a cult following.

By the end of Thursday’s show, Austin Rogers had won eight days in a row and more than $300,000. “Jeopardy!” says that total put him at fifth on the show’s list of all-time regular season money winners. Rogers has done it while sporting wild hair and a bushy beard and making animated gestures after correct answers.

He’s also making big wagers. Rogers won a whopping $34,000 bet on the show’s “Final Jeopardy” segment Tuesday.

Fans are singing his praises on Twitter by using the hashtag #AustinOnJeopardy.

Rogers tells “Good Morning America” that the secret to his success is uncovering patterns in clues by watching hundreds of “Jeopardy!” episodes.