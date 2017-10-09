Jackson College unveils new-look Potter Center

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Jackson College’s Potter Center shows off a new look Monday afternoon.

Over the summer and early fall, areas on the first and second floor of the Potter Center have been renovated and updated.

Theater lobbies, the grand stairway and mezzanine have been redesigned.

In addition, according to a release from the college, the second-floor art gallery has been expanded and first-floor main entrance tiled and upgraded.

Upgrades were also made to theater entryways, wall surfaces, ceilings, lighting and an elevator.

Gifts and grants are funding the renovations.

This has been the first phase of a three-phase project to renovate the performance areas of Potter Center.

Phases two and three will include work to Harold Sheffer Music Hall and Michael Baughman Theatre.

The Potter Center was built in 1976, with the Harold Sheffer Music Hall completed in 1980.