Gas prices continue to slide

Lansing, Mich (WLNS) – You might have noticed a break at the gas pump this past week.

Average retail gasoline prices in Lansing have fallen 14.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.31 per gallon Sunday, according to price monitoring website GasBuddy.com.

This compares with the national average that has fallen 6.0 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.47 per gallon.

“Gas prices have today entered their fourth straight week of declining nationally, a trend unlikely to be interrupted by Hurricane Nate over this past weekend,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

Including the change in gas prices in Lansing during the past week, prices Sunday were 2.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 40.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The national average has decreased 19.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 21.4 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

Lansing drivers are seeing the lower average price at the pumps in lower Michigan.

In Ann Arbor the average is down 5.1 cents per gallon to $2.44.

Flint is seeing a drop of 11.6 cents per gallon to $2.34 and in Grand Rapids the average price of $2.35 per gallon is down 12 cents from last week.

DeHaan said prices should continue to slowly drop as the nation’s refineries get back to production following the hurricanes that moved through the Gulf.