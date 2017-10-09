DEVELOPING: Another official to face manslaughter charge in Flint water

By Published:
Photo: MSNBC / MGN

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – A special prosecutor says he’ll add a charge of involuntary manslaughter against Michigan’s chief medical executive in a criminal investigation of the Flint water crisis.

Dr. Eden Wells was in court Monday for a key hearing on other charges. But the hearing was postponed after the announcement by Todd Flood. Wells’ lawyer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Five other people have been charged with involuntary manslaughter tied to an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in the Flint area in 2014-15. The attorney general’s office says key officials knew about a spike in Legionnaires’ but failed to tell the public until January 2016.

Some experts have blamed the outbreak on Flint’s use of the Flint River. Legionnaires’ is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that thrive in warm water.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s