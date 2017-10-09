Construction set to resume at controversial Ormond Park site

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Construction will start once again today to build a road through Ormond Park that will act as another entrance to the city-owned Grosebeck Golf Course.

But a community group against the project says construction won’t continue without a fight.

Construction crews won’t be the only people at the park today.

This project has stirred up a lot of controvery because some residents say they don’t want a road through the park because it poses a safety hazard for children and they want to preserve the green space.

But on Friday a judge dropped the restraining order on the project and now construction on the road will move forward.

City officials say the road will make it easier for people to enter Groesbeck Golf Course. saving the city over $600,000 a year.

Friends of Ormond Park will begin protesting today at 7 a.m.

6 News has a crew at the park and will update this story online and on 6 News.

