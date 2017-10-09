Appeal to be heard on Nestle pumping station in November

Published:
Bottles of Nestle Ice Mountain brand water at the company's Stanwood, Mich. bottling plant in Nov. 2016. (Garret Ellison | MLive)

OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A November hearing is planned on an appeal related to a bottled-water company’s plans to pump more groundwater in western Michigan.

The Osceola Township Planning Commission in April rejected a request from Nestle Waters North America for a permit to build a new pumping station. A zoning appeals board later let that denial stand. Nestle says the decision was reached in error.

The Ludington Daily News reports 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan Sniegowski was appointed to hear the case and a hearing is set for Nov. 15.

The permit would be for the pipeline booster station at Spring Hill Camp. It’s part of the company’s proposal to withdraw up to 400 gallons per minute from a well in Osceola County.

Nestle’s state permit request on its pumping plans is pending.

