AG Schuette releases update to Equifax Consumer Alert

By Published:
Equifax Inc.
FILE - This July 21, 2012, file photo shows Equifax Inc., offices in Atlanta. On Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, Equifax said it has made changes to address customer complaints since it disclosed a week earlier that it exposed vital data on about 143 million Americans. Equifax has come under fire from members of Congress, state attorneys general, and people who are getting conflicting answers about whether their information was stolen. Equifax is trying again to clarify language about people’s right to sue, and said Monday it has made changes to address customer complaints. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The growing data breach at credit monitor Equifax is the reason behind Michigan attorney general Bill Schuette updating a consumer alert.

Schuette says the announcement that an additional 2.5 million consumers were impacted by the breach is why his Consumer Protection Division is updating the warning.

It is estimated that nearly 80,000 more consumers in Michigan will be added to the estimated 4.6 million residents already included in the breach.

“It is important for individuals to determine if they are affected and I encourage anyone who believes their personal information has been compromised to file a complaint with my office,” the attorney general said in a release.

In addition to the previously released Equifax Breach Consumer Alert published by the Consumer Protection Division, there is now a new alert, “Credit Freeze; Fraud Alert; & Credit Monitoring,” to help Michigan consumers understand the different protection measures they can take after a security breach.

Currently, more than 560 complaints have been filed.

