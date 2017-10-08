Raising awareness for down syndrome one step at a time

Hundreds laced up their walking shoes Sunday for the 14th annual Step Up For Down Syndrome walk and 5k.

“It puts real faces to down syndrome,” says Step Up For Down Syndrome Committee Chair, Amanda Larraga.

It’s something Larraga says shines a beacon of light on those who were born with an extra copy of chromosome 21.

“We’re very proud of having down syndrome,” says Keirin Kerbawy.

“To have little kids here with down syndrome, it’s nice to have,” says Ronnie Knapp.

The Capital Area Down Syndrome Association says more than 6,000 babies are born with the disorder every year in the United States.

And that’s just one reason why community members like Jennifer Botruff hopes events like today’s walk, not only raises awareness about down syndrome, but also prove through education that the disorder isn’t holding anyone back.

“We don’t know how our lives are going to turn out, it’s an adventure so we’re happy to be on this adventure together,” says Capital Area Down Syndrome Association Board President, Jennifer Botruff.

Botruff says, the Step Up For Down Syndrome walk is held each year allowing families to come together and bond with members of the community.

Something Lt. Governor Brian Calley says is a foot in the right direction.

“We can all do things in our lives in the space around us to make sure that we’re creating opportunities for more people,” says Calley.

And for many like Kerbawy, he says community support is what matters most.

“What Dorthy said in the Wizard of Oz, and this is home, for you guys with down syndrome or any other type of disability,” says Kerbawy.

It’s a disorder that these people want you to know they’re okay with and they’re showing it one step at a time.

Organizers say this year’s event raised nearly $40,000.

That money will go toward helping families learn how to cope when a loved one is diagnosed.