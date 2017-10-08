First responders hold “hurricane relief” fundraiser

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As rain floods many areas in the gulf coast and relentless winds lash through states down south, Hurricane Nate continues on its path of destruction leaving many left to pick up the pieces.

This powerful storm is the fourth hurricane to hit the U.S. in the last month and a half and relief efforts to help those affected by the storm are still underway including here in Lansing.

“We think this is the best way for Michigan to help out those that need help down in our southern states,” said First Lt. Gabriel Covey of the Michigan State Police Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division.

The Michigan State Police along with several first responder agencies hosted what’s called the “Michigan Help for Hurricane Relief.”

Organizers say it’s a chance to raise money to give to the American Red Cross to help provide food and shelter for those dealing with the aftermath of the recent hurricanes.

“Your heart goes out, it’s terrible people lose their homes, their whole livelihood, their vehicles, their workplaces are in shatters,” Michigan State Police Trooper Marco Jones stated.

Trooper Jones says even though Michigan hasn’t experienced a tragedy like Texas or Florida to name a few, it’s critical that communities come together to help people get back up on their feet.

“We have a tendency to think well it’s not here but we just got to remember that people are hurting in those areas,” said Trooper Jones.

Fredric Ford is a volunteer with the American Red Cross and he says volunteers are stretched thin mainly because relief efforts are happening in many cities and states all at the same time.

“We need people and as far as donations and any kind of donations, we need all the help that we can get,” said Ford.

Because as Trooper Jones says, in times of need we’re all one big family.

If you’d like to donate to the American Red Cross, head to the “Seen on 6” section of our website.