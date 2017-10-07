UPDATE: Police identify two people killed in head-on crash in Leoni Twp.

UPDATE (Monday 11:00 a.m.) – Police have identified the two people killed in a head-on crash in Jackson County Friday night.

Michael Lester, director of Public Safety for Blackman-Leoni Township tells 6 News that Barbara Kavanaugh, 50, of Parma and Marvin Patrick, 42, of Hudson died in the crash.

Three other people in the Ford Escape driven by Patrick were injured.

According to witnesses Kavanaugh was driving a Mini-Cooper southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 127 near Page Avenue when the crash occurred.

LEONI TWP. Mich. (WLNS) – Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety officials are investigating a head-on crash that killed two people Friday night.

Authorities were dispatched to U.S. 127 near Page Avenue just after 8:00 p.m. where witnesses say a Mini-Cooper was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 127 and struck a Ford Escape traveling northbound.

As a result of that collision, the driver of the Mini-Cooper and the driver of the Ford Escape were both killed.

Officials say the Mini-Cooper did not have any passengers besides the driver, but the Ford Escape had three passengers in addition to the driver all of which were transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Health and are expected to survive.

The driver of the Mini-Cooper was a 50-year-old female from Parma Township and the driver of the Ford Escape was a 42-year-old male from Hudson.

Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash but results of a toxicology report are needed to confirm that.

At this time, police are not releasing the names of the drivers who were killed until their families are notified.

U.S. 127 was closed during the investigation and was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson Fire Department, Summit Fire Department and Jackson Community Ambulance.

Officials also say this is the 3rd serious accident that the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety has responded to in the last 24 hours, resulting in a total of three fatalities and one person suffering life-threatening injuries.