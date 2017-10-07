5th Quarter prep football scores October 6

Friday’s scores
Addison 42, Grass Lake 12
Adrian Lenawee Christian 28, Colon 24
Algonac 35, Armada 0
Allen Park 31, Lincoln Park 12
Allen Park Cabrini 42, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 30
Almont 28, Yale 3
Ann Arbor Skyline 41, Ann Arbor Huron 0
AuGres-Sims 44, Mio-Au Sable 0
Bad Axe 30, Reese 28
Baldwin 54, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 0
Battle Creek Harper Creek 17, Coldwater 7
Battle Creek Pennfield 41, Hastings 40
Bay City All Saints 48, Owendale-Gagetown 6
Bay City John Glenn 28, Bay City Central 24
Beaverton 69, Farwell 20
Belding 42, Wyoming Godwin Heights 35
Bellaire 36, Posen 14
Belleville 69, Garden City 0
Bellevue def. Waldron, forfeit
Benton Harbor 21, Detroit Country Day 6
Berrien Springs 49, Buchanan 0
Birch Run 39, Caro 19
Birmingham Brother Rice 24, Stevensville Lakeshore 20
Birmingham Groves 31, Rochester 13
Bloomfield Hills 23, Southfield A&T 22
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 49, Macomb Lutheran North 27
Bloomingdale 24, White Pigeon 17
Boyne City 41, Benzie Central 13
Breckenridge 40, Merrill 0
Bridgeport 28, North Branch 12
Brighton 20, Westland John Glenn 7
Brooklyn Columbia Central 55, Erie-Mason 24
Brownstown Woodhaven 27, Trenton 14
Burton Bentley 42, Genesee 6
Calumet 22, L’Anse 14
Camden-Frontier 60, Burr Oak 24
Canton 45, Howell 8
Carrollton 26, Alma 14
Carson City-Crystal 57, Vestaburg 26
Carsonville-Port Sanilac 36, Merritt Academy 14
Caseville 42, Akron-Fairgrove 40
Cass City 34, Vassar 22
Cassopolis 45, Hartford 0
Cedar Springs 44, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 21
Central Lake 58, Atlanta 30
Chelsea 14, Ypsilanti 7
Chesaning 62, Shepherd 18
Clare 68, Sanford-Meridian 46
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 23, Waterford Our Lady 13
Clawson 28, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 17
Clinton 41, Britton-Deerfield 0
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 37, Macomb Dakota 7
Clio 24, Owosso 12
Coleman 38, Ashley 8
Coloma 32, Schoolcraft 7
Coopersville 28, Allendale 24
Croswell-Lexington 54, Capac 27
Dansville 19, Fowler 7
Davison 35, Lapeer 17
DeWitt 28, Haslett 0
Dearborn Divine Child 14, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 13
Dearborn Edsel Ford 34, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 14
Dearborn Fordson 31, Dearborn 12
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 20, Livonia Clarenceville 6
Deckerville 44, Flint International 28
Delton Kellogg 35, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 32
Delton Kellogg 35, Kalamazoo United Co-op 32
Detroit Cass Tech 28, Detroit Mumford 6
Detroit Catholic Central 20, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 3
Detroit Cody 14, Detroit Ford 0
Detroit Delta Prep 20, Detroit Southeastern 14
Detroit Denby 22, Detroit Renaissance 12
Detroit East English 37, Detroit Osborn 0
Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 28, DCP-Northwestern 18
Detroit King 46, Detroit Central 34
Detroit University Prep 28, Harper Woods 24
Detroit Western International 43, Detroit Communication & Media Arts 0
Dowagiac Union 67, Otsego 7
East Grand Rapids 40, Wayland Union 14
East Kentwood 43, Grand Haven 7
East Lansing 28, Lansing Everett 0
Eastpointe East Detroit 23, St. Clair Shores South Lake 20
Eau Claire 44, Centreville 6
Ecorse def. Warren Lincoln, forfeit
Elk Rapids 23, Grayling 8
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 42, Unionville-Sebewaing 6
Engadine 30, Cedarville 26
Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 33, Warren De La Salle 23
Escanaba 35, Gladstone 14
Farmington Hills Harrison 17, Oak Park 14
Fennville 32, Lawton 28
Fenton 52, Flushing 35
Ferndale 42, Pontiac 6
Flat Rock 28, Monroe Jefferson 26, 3OT
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 38, Saginaw Heritage 35
Flint Hamady 48, Burton Bendle 0
Flint Powers 31, Flint Southwestern 12
Frankenmuth 28, Millington 22
Frankfort 42, St. Ignace LaSalle 6
Fraser 42, Utica Ford 17
Freeland 27, Standish-Sterling 21
Fremont 52, Grant 8
Fulton-Middleton 33, Bath 14
Gaylord 24, Petoskey 7
Gaylord St. Mary 33, Johannesburg-Lewiston 18
Gibraltar Carlson 49, Taylor Truman 20
Gobles 29, Martin 20
Grand Ledge 42, Lansing Eastern 0
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 57, Comstock Park 50
Grand Rapids Christian 44, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 20
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 35, Lowell 6
Grand Rapids South Christian 26, Wyoming 18
Grand Rapids West Catholic 49, Sparta 21
Grandville 66, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 18
Greenville 68, Grand Rapids Northview 28
Grosse Pointe North 56, Sterling Heights 14
Grosse Pointe South 31, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 20
Hamtramck 34, Detroit Community 0
Hancock 56, Gwinn 32
Hanover-Horton 26, Jackson East Jackson 6
Harbor Beach 39, Brown City 22
Harbor Springs 13, East Jordan 6
Harrison 24, Houghton Lake 22
Hartland 21, Livonia Stevenson 13
Hemlock 52, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 7
Hillman 35, Oscoda 21
Hillsdale 28, Blissfield 20
Holland 16, Byron Center 14
Holland Christian 43, Spring Lake 16
Holland West Ottawa 35, Rockford 30
Holly 61, Detroit University Science 0
Homer 38, Union City 24
Hopkins 47, Grandville Calvin Christian 7
Hudsonville 17, Caledonia 10
Ida 16, Hudson 0
Ishpeming Westwood def. Ishpeming, forfeit
Ithaca 51, Ovid-Elsie 16
Jackson 25, Okemos 24
Jackson Lumen Christi 33, Parma Western 14
Jenison 28, Fruitport 0, OT
Kalamazoo Central 17, Richland Gull Lake 16
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 34, Battle Creek Lakeview 32
Kalkaska 6, Kingsley 0
Kent City 54, Hesperia 19
Kinde-North Huron 22, Peck 0
Kingsford 42, Iron Mountain 7
Kingston 30, Morrice 26
Laingsburg 30, Saranac 13
Lake City 56, Evart 14
Lake Fenton 48, Corunna 0
Lake Odessa Lakewood 57, Leslie 28
Lake Orion 31, Oxford 14
Lakeview 42, Holton 21
Lansing Catholic 33, Ionia 18
Lansing Sexton 18, Holt 16
Lincoln-Alcona 60, Burton Atherton 16
Linden 53, Ortonville Brandon 0
Livonia Churchill 14, Grand Blanc 7
Livonia Franklin 10, Plymouth 7
Ludington 48, Mancelona 8
Madison Heights Lamphere 28, Clinton Township Clintondale 20
Madison Heights Madison 23, Warren Fitzgerald 12
Manton 53, Leroy Pine River 45
Maple City Glen Lake 62, Indian River-Inland Lakes 0
Marcellus 58, Bangor 7
Marine City 34, Warren Woods Tower 20
Marion 62, Manistee Catholic Central 54
Marquette 55, Lakeland, Wis. 6
Marshall 29, Jackson Northwest 12
Mason 16, Lansing Waverly 14
Mattawan 42, Battle Creek Central 33
Mayville 50, Lawrence 6
McBain 35, Beal City 6
Melvindale 49, Taylor Kennedy 0
Mendon 41, Decatur 0
Menominee 42, Sault Ste Marie 12
Mesick 30, Brethren 14
Michigan Center 55, Vandercook Lake 0
Midland 23, Saginaw 6
Midland Dow 55, Saginaw Arthur Hill 20
Milan 51, Grosse Ile 21
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 36, Carleton Airport 6
Montague 40, Muskegon Oakridge 0
Montrose 49, Mount Morris 30
Morenci 26, Whitmore Lake 0
Morley-Stanwood 47, White Cloud 0
Mount Pleasant 43, Bay City Western 7
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 41, Blanchard Montabella 6
Munising 33, Charlevoix 7
Muskegon 54, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 0
Muskegon Catholic Central 42, Manistee 6
Muskegon Mona Shores 65, Grand Rapids Union 0
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 20, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 15
Napoleon 42, Manchester 21
Negaunee 42, Manistique 8
New Buffalo 45, Niles Brandywine 34
New Lothrop 42, Flint Beecher 6
Newaygo 38, Howard City Tri-County 0
Newberry 28, Norway 14
North Muskegon 26, Hart 0
Northville 49, Wayne Memorial 24
Olivet 55, Stockbridge 20
Onekama 72, Traverse City Grand Traverse Academy 6
Onsted 21, Dundee 20
Otisville Lakeville 30, Durand 0
Ottawa Lake Whiteford 53, Sand Creek 14
Parchment 38, Comstock 8
Paw Paw 58, Allegan 6
Petersburg Summerfield 38, Adrian Madison 0
Pewamo-Westphalia def. Potterville, forfeit
Pickford 75, Onaway 8
Pinckney 42, Adrian 14
Pittsford 24, Athens 0
Plainwell 52, Sturgis 9
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 17, Waterford Kettering 0
Port Huron 28, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 13
Port Huron Northern 42, Marysville 28
Portage Central 28, Portage Northern 3
Portland 38, Eaton Rapids 0
Portland St. Patrick def. Covert, forfeit
Quincy 34, Concord 14
Rapid River 16, Stephenson 14
Ravenna 47, Mason County Central 6
Reading 47, Bronson 8
Redford Thurston 42, Redford Union 40
Reed City 48, Big Rapids 14
Remus Chippewa Hills 35, Stanton Central Montcalm 6
Richmond 34, Imlay City 6
River Rouge 56, Detroit Voyageur 0
Riverview 20, New Boston Huron 0
Rochester Adams 21, Clarkston 14
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 60, Dearborn Heights Star International 6
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 21, Berkley 7
Romeo 34, Warren Mott 13
Romulus 39, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 0
Roscommon 42, Gladwin 21
Royal Oak 44, Farmington 23
Rudyard 72, Charlton Heston 6
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 38, St. Charles 0
Saginaw Nouvel 29, Essexville Garber 18
Saginaw Swan Valley 45, Midland Bullock Creek 0
Saline 49, Ann Arbor Pioneer 7
Sandusky 48, Marlette 12
Saugatuck 35, Galesburg-Augusta 0
Southfield Christian def. Detroit Cesar Chavez, forfeit
Springport 35, Jonesville 20
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 23, St. Clair 20
St. Johns 28, Charlotte 7
St. Joseph 47, Niles 0
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 49, Bridgman 14
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 27, Litchfield 0
St. Louis 33, Pinconning 12
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 25, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 13
Suttons Bay 61, Hale 20
Swartz Creek 20, Flint Kearsley 16
Tecumseh 49, Dexter 13
Temperance Bedford 38, Monroe 21
Three Rivers 21, Edwardsburg 18
Traverse City Central 51, Alpena 26
Traverse City St. Francis 42, Cheboygan 0
Traverse City West 43, Cadillac 7
Troy 13, Birmingham Seaholm 2
Ubly 62, Memphis 6
Utica 42, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 28
Utica Eisenhower 34, Sterling Heights Stevenson 7
Vermontville Maple Valley 38, Perry 13
Walled Lake Northern 26, Walled Lake Central 24
Walled Lake Western 38, South Lyon East 17
Warren Michigan Collegiate 57, Romulus Summit Academy 8
Waterford Mott 35, South Lyon 7
Watervliet 68, Constantine 24
Webberville 40, North Adams-Jerome 6
West Bloomfield 48, Troy Athens 20
White Lake Lakeland 55, Milford 13
Whitehall 56, Shelby 7
Whittemore-Prescott 50, Rogers City 13
Williamston 44, Fowlerville 7
Wyandotte Roosevelt 45, Southgate Anderson 6
Wyoming Kelloggsville 36, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 21
Wyoming Lee 55, Three Oaks River Valley 0
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 36, Fife Lake Forest Area 30
Ypsilanti Lincoln 35, Auburn Hills Avondale 14
Zeeland East 50, Hudsonville Unity Christian 14
Zeeland West 50, Hamilton 20