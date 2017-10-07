5th Quarter prep football scores October 6

By Published:

Friday’s scores

Addison 42, Grass Lake 12

Adrian Lenawee Christian 28, Colon 24

Algonac 35, Armada 0

Allen Park 31, Lincoln Park 12

Allen Park Cabrini 42, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 30

Almont 28, Yale 3

Ann Arbor Skyline 41, Ann Arbor Huron 0

AuGres-Sims 44, Mio-Au Sable 0

Bad Axe 30, Reese 28

Baldwin 54, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 0

Battle Creek Harper Creek 17, Coldwater 7

Battle Creek Pennfield 41, Hastings 40

Bay City All Saints 48, Owendale-Gagetown 6

Bay City John Glenn 28, Bay City Central 24

Beaverton 69, Farwell 20

Belding 42, Wyoming Godwin Heights 35

Bellaire 36, Posen 14

Belleville 69, Garden City 0

Bellevue def. Waldron, forfeit

Benton Harbor 21, Detroit Country Day 6

Berrien Springs 49, Buchanan 0

Birch Run 39, Caro 19

Birmingham Brother Rice 24, Stevensville Lakeshore 20

Birmingham Groves 31, Rochester 13

Bloomfield Hills 23, Southfield A&T 22

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 49, Macomb Lutheran North 27

Bloomingdale 24, White Pigeon 17

Boyne City 41, Benzie Central 13

Breckenridge 40, Merrill 0

Bridgeport 28, North Branch 12

Brighton 20, Westland John Glenn 7

Brooklyn Columbia Central 55, Erie-Mason 24

Brownstown Woodhaven 27, Trenton 14

Burton Bentley 42, Genesee 6

Calumet 22, L’Anse 14

Camden-Frontier 60, Burr Oak 24

Canton 45, Howell 8

Carrollton 26, Alma 14

Carson City-Crystal 57, Vestaburg 26

Carsonville-Port Sanilac 36, Merritt Academy 14

Caseville 42, Akron-Fairgrove 40

Cass City 34, Vassar 22

Cassopolis 45, Hartford 0

Cedar Springs 44, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 21

Central Lake 58, Atlanta 30

Chelsea 14, Ypsilanti 7

Chesaning 62, Shepherd 18

Clare 68, Sanford-Meridian 46

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 23, Waterford Our Lady 13

Clawson 28, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 17

Clinton 41, Britton-Deerfield 0

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 37, Macomb Dakota 7

Clio 24, Owosso 12

Coleman 38, Ashley 8

Coloma 32, Schoolcraft 7

Coopersville 28, Allendale 24

Croswell-Lexington 54, Capac 27

Dansville 19, Fowler 7

Davison 35, Lapeer 17

DeWitt 28, Haslett 0

Dearborn Divine Child 14, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 13

Dearborn Edsel Ford 34, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 14

Dearborn Fordson 31, Dearborn 12

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 20, Livonia Clarenceville 6

Deckerville 44, Flint International 28

Delton Kellogg 35, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 32

Delton Kellogg 35, Kalamazoo United Co-op 32

Detroit Cass Tech 28, Detroit Mumford 6

Detroit Catholic Central 20, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 3

Detroit Cody 14, Detroit Ford 0

Detroit Delta Prep 20, Detroit Southeastern 14

Detroit Denby 22, Detroit Renaissance 12

Detroit East English 37, Detroit Osborn 0

Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 28, DCP-Northwestern 18

Detroit King 46, Detroit Central 34

Detroit University Prep 28, Harper Woods 24

Detroit Western International 43, Detroit Communication & Media Arts 0

Dowagiac Union 67, Otsego 7

East Grand Rapids 40, Wayland Union 14

East Kentwood 43, Grand Haven 7

East Lansing 28, Lansing Everett 0

Eastpointe East Detroit 23, St. Clair Shores South Lake 20

Eau Claire 44, Centreville 6

Ecorse def. Warren Lincoln, forfeit

Elk Rapids 23, Grayling 8

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 42, Unionville-Sebewaing 6

Engadine 30, Cedarville 26

Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 33, Warren De La Salle 23

Escanaba 35, Gladstone 14

Farmington Hills Harrison 17, Oak Park 14

Fennville 32, Lawton 28

Fenton 52, Flushing 35

Ferndale 42, Pontiac 6

Flat Rock 28, Monroe Jefferson 26, 3OT

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 38, Saginaw Heritage 35

Flint Hamady 48, Burton Bendle 0

Flint Powers 31, Flint Southwestern 12

Frankenmuth 28, Millington 22

Frankfort 42, St. Ignace LaSalle 6

Fraser 42, Utica Ford 17

Freeland 27, Standish-Sterling 21

Fremont 52, Grant 8

Fulton-Middleton 33, Bath 14

Gaylord 24, Petoskey 7

Gaylord St. Mary 33, Johannesburg-Lewiston 18

Gibraltar Carlson 49, Taylor Truman 20

Gobles 29, Martin 20

Grand Ledge 42, Lansing Eastern 0

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 57, Comstock Park 50

Grand Rapids Christian 44, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 20

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 35, Lowell 6

Grand Rapids South Christian 26, Wyoming 18

Grand Rapids West Catholic 49, Sparta 21

Grandville 66, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 18

Greenville 68, Grand Rapids Northview 28

Grosse Pointe North 56, Sterling Heights 14

Grosse Pointe South 31, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 20

Hamtramck 34, Detroit Community 0

Hancock 56, Gwinn 32

Hanover-Horton 26, Jackson East Jackson 6

Harbor Beach 39, Brown City 22

Harbor Springs 13, East Jordan 6

Harrison 24, Houghton Lake 22

Hartland 21, Livonia Stevenson 13

Hemlock 52, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 7

Hillman 35, Oscoda 21

Hillsdale 28, Blissfield 20

Holland 16, Byron Center 14

Holland Christian 43, Spring Lake 16

Holland West Ottawa 35, Rockford 30

Holly 61, Detroit University Science 0

Homer 38, Union City 24

Hopkins 47, Grandville Calvin Christian 7

Hudsonville 17, Caledonia 10

Ida 16, Hudson 0

Ishpeming Westwood def. Ishpeming, forfeit

Ithaca 51, Ovid-Elsie 16

Jackson 25, Okemos 24

Jackson Lumen Christi 33, Parma Western 14

Jenison 28, Fruitport 0, OT

Kalamazoo Central 17, Richland Gull Lake 16

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 34, Battle Creek Lakeview 32

Kalkaska 6, Kingsley 0

Kent City 54, Hesperia 19

Kinde-North Huron 22, Peck 0

Kingsford 42, Iron Mountain 7

Kingston 30, Morrice 26

Laingsburg 30, Saranac 13

Lake City 56, Evart 14

Lake Fenton 48, Corunna 0

Lake Odessa Lakewood 57, Leslie 28

Lake Orion 31, Oxford 14

Lakeview 42, Holton 21

Lansing Catholic 33, Ionia 18

Lansing Sexton 18, Holt 16

Lincoln-Alcona 60, Burton Atherton 16

Linden 53, Ortonville Brandon 0

Livonia Churchill 14, Grand Blanc 7

Livonia Franklin 10, Plymouth 7

Ludington 48, Mancelona 8

Madison Heights Lamphere 28, Clinton Township Clintondale 20

Madison Heights Madison 23, Warren Fitzgerald 12

Manton 53, Leroy Pine River 45

Maple City Glen Lake 62, Indian River-Inland Lakes 0

Marcellus 58, Bangor 7

Marine City 34, Warren Woods Tower 20

Marion 62, Manistee Catholic Central 54

Marquette 55, Lakeland, Wis. 6

Marshall 29, Jackson Northwest 12

Mason 16, Lansing Waverly 14

Mattawan 42, Battle Creek Central 33

Mayville 50, Lawrence 6

McBain 35, Beal City 6

Melvindale 49, Taylor Kennedy 0

Mendon 41, Decatur 0

Menominee 42, Sault Ste Marie 12

Mesick 30, Brethren 14

Michigan Center 55, Vandercook Lake 0

Midland 23, Saginaw 6

Midland Dow 55, Saginaw Arthur Hill 20

Milan 51, Grosse Ile 21

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 36, Carleton Airport 6

Montague 40, Muskegon Oakridge 0

Montrose 49, Mount Morris 30

Morenci 26, Whitmore Lake 0

Morley-Stanwood 47, White Cloud 0

Mount Pleasant 43, Bay City Western 7

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 41, Blanchard Montabella 6

Munising 33, Charlevoix 7

Muskegon 54, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 0

Muskegon Catholic Central 42, Manistee 6

Muskegon Mona Shores 65, Grand Rapids Union 0

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 20, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 15

Napoleon 42, Manchester 21

Negaunee 42, Manistique 8

New Buffalo 45, Niles Brandywine 34

New Lothrop 42, Flint Beecher 6

Newaygo 38, Howard City Tri-County 0

Newberry 28, Norway 14

North Muskegon 26, Hart 0

Northville 49, Wayne Memorial 24

Olivet 55, Stockbridge 20

Onekama 72, Traverse City Grand Traverse Academy 6

Onsted 21, Dundee 20

Otisville Lakeville 30, Durand 0

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 53, Sand Creek 14

Parchment 38, Comstock 8

Paw Paw 58, Allegan 6

Petersburg Summerfield 38, Adrian Madison 0

Pewamo-Westphalia def. Potterville, forfeit

Pickford 75, Onaway 8

Pinckney 42, Adrian 14

Pittsford 24, Athens 0

Plainwell 52, Sturgis 9

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 17, Waterford Kettering 0

Port Huron 28, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 13

Port Huron Northern 42, Marysville 28

Portage Central 28, Portage Northern 3

Portland 38, Eaton Rapids 0

Portland St. Patrick def. Covert, forfeit

Quincy 34, Concord 14

Rapid River 16, Stephenson 14

Ravenna 47, Mason County Central 6

Reading 47, Bronson 8

Redford Thurston 42, Redford Union 40

Reed City 48, Big Rapids 14

Remus Chippewa Hills 35, Stanton Central Montcalm 6

Richmond 34, Imlay City 6

River Rouge 56, Detroit Voyageur 0

Riverview 20, New Boston Huron 0

Rochester Adams 21, Clarkston 14

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 60, Dearborn Heights Star International 6

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 21, Berkley 7

Romeo 34, Warren Mott 13

Romulus 39, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 0

Roscommon 42, Gladwin 21

Royal Oak 44, Farmington 23

Rudyard 72, Charlton Heston 6

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 38, St. Charles 0

Saginaw Nouvel 29, Essexville Garber 18

Saginaw Swan Valley 45, Midland Bullock Creek 0

Saline 49, Ann Arbor Pioneer 7

Sandusky 48, Marlette 12

Saugatuck 35, Galesburg-Augusta 0

Southfield Christian def. Detroit Cesar Chavez, forfeit

Springport 35, Jonesville 20

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 23, St. Clair 20

St. Johns 28, Charlotte 7

St. Joseph 47, Niles 0

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 49, Bridgman 14

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 27, Litchfield 0

St. Louis 33, Pinconning 12

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 25, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 13

Suttons Bay 61, Hale 20

Swartz Creek 20, Flint Kearsley 16

Tecumseh 49, Dexter 13

Temperance Bedford 38, Monroe 21

Three Rivers 21, Edwardsburg 18

Traverse City Central 51, Alpena 26

Traverse City St. Francis 42, Cheboygan 0

Traverse City West 43, Cadillac 7

Troy 13, Birmingham Seaholm 2

Ubly 62, Memphis 6

Utica 42, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 28

Utica Eisenhower 34, Sterling Heights Stevenson 7

Vermontville Maple Valley 38, Perry 13

Walled Lake Northern 26, Walled Lake Central 24

Walled Lake Western 38, South Lyon East 17

Warren Michigan Collegiate 57, Romulus Summit Academy 8

Waterford Mott 35, South Lyon 7

Watervliet 68, Constantine 24

Webberville 40, North Adams-Jerome 6

West Bloomfield 48, Troy Athens 20

White Lake Lakeland 55, Milford 13

Whitehall 56, Shelby 7

Whittemore-Prescott 50, Rogers City 13

Williamston 44, Fowlerville 7

Wyandotte Roosevelt 45, Southgate Anderson 6

Wyoming Kelloggsville 36, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 21

Wyoming Lee 55, Three Oaks River Valley 0

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 36, Fife Lake Forest Area 30

Ypsilanti Lincoln 35, Auburn Hills Avondale 14

Zeeland East 50, Hudsonville Unity Christian 14

Zeeland West 50, Hamilton 20

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s