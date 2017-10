JACKSON, MI – Jackson Police say 14-year-old Arora Peralez didn’t return home on Friday.

Authorities did not have information on the teen’s whereabouts before she was reported missing.

It’s reported that Peralez was last seen wearing a black and white plaid jacket and blue jeans.

If you think you’ve seen her you’re asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (517) 788-4100.