Students get look at future at LCC’s Manufacturing Day event

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Today at Lansing Community College it’s Manufacturing Day.

This morning students, lawmakers and community leaders met to draw attention to the opportunities a career in manufacturing can bring.

Michelle Cordano, executive director of the Capital Area Manufacturing Council, says “Manufacturing is on the rise and I think it’s also important to break old stereotypes about what manufacturing used to be and really introduce people and students and parents and counselors into what manufacturing is today and it’s more advanced, there’s more robotics, automation.”

Students got to check out new, cutting-edge technology and get some hands-on experience during the day’s demonstrations.