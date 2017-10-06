Rivals run game ball from MSU to U of M

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The “Rivals Week” game ball is on it’s way to the Big House in Ann Arbor for the football game tomorrow night.

ROTC students from both MSU and U of M are running it to Ann Arbor right now.

That’s right all 64 miles.

Runners took-off from East Lansing this morning at 2:45 a.m. for what’s known as “Alex’s Great State Race”.

It’s an annual event in memory of Alex Powell who went to MSU and passed away from cancer in 2011.

The run doubles as a fundraiser for both universities to provide resources to students with disabilities.

“The RCPD which is the resource center for persons with disabilities just really did a wonderful job of taking care of him and allowing him to be a spartan with dignity even though he was going through his cancer treatments,” said Juliana Powell, Alex’s mom. “It just allowed him to be a regular student and I was just amazed at that forever grateful.”

The runners are expected to reach the U of M “diag” at noon.

Lieutenant governor Brian Calley and state supreme court Justice Richard Bernstein will finish out the last five miles.