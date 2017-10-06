Police prep for nighttime Michigan-Michigan State rivalry football game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — There will be a new twist in this year’s rivalry game between the University of Michigan and Michigan State University.

For the first time ever in Ann Arbor, this is going to be a night game for the two schools.

6 News talked with U of M officials about how they’re preparing for the possible challenges this late start will bring.

A 7:30 p.m. kickoff at the Big House has some fans concerned.

“I am a little bit nervous. And I hope everything goes alright, and I hope people can just realize it’s a football game and keep things under control,” said Chris Hassinger, a Wolverine fan who’s attending Saturday’s game.

Some worry that fans will take the entire day to celebrate.

And when the game happens, there will be a large, intoxicated crowd full of rivals lasting into the night.

To keep fans safe, the University of Michigan says they consider everything.

“We have a very robust, multi-layered safety and security plan that we put in place. We look at various scenarios and develop countermeasures,” said Joe Piersante, Director of Security Services at the University of Michigan.

Piersante is coordinating security for Saturday’s game.

He says campus police from both schools will be working with local authorities to control the crowd inside and out of the stadium.

With the game getting out after dark, police will be out directing pedestrians and vehicles.

But Piersante says everyone needs to look-out for danger of any kind.

“Especially if they see something unusual, or suspicious, report it to the nearest police officer. It’s like see something, say something,” Piersante said.

Some fans don’t believe the time of day will matter.

“The vast majority will definitely respect the rules. But there will be a handful that always get out of line,” said Geoff Davenport, a wolverine fan who’s attending the game.