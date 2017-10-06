Plaidurday is back in a colorful way

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing is the home of some pretty memorable things.

The historic State Capitol, two General Motors plants and city filled with creative people.

The city is also the home of Plaidurday.

Did that one slip by you?

The idea behind Plaidurday began in 2010 when a young man grew tired of being teased by his co-workers because of fondness for wearing plaid shirts.

He decided to turn that negative into a positive and celebrate the bright plaids that made his life so colorful.

That led to the creation of Plaidurday and in 2011 the world celebrated in colorful style.

And today those fabulous fabrics are in full swing.

So how are you celebrating Plaidurday 2018?

Send us your plaid-pix to our Facebook page and we’ll share them with the world!