Petition filed to strike down Lansing’s medical marihuana ordinance

A petition was turned into the Lansing City Clerk’s office by the group “Let Lansing Vote” who wants to strike down the new medical marijuana ordinance because it puts a cap on the number of dispensaries in the City of Lansing.

Here’s what the 38 page ordinance called for:

It would put a cap on the number of dispensaries that can operate in the city of Lansing at 25.

There would be two phases to this process.

In order to determine which 25 would be approved, the City Clerk would send the applications to other city departments to review and approve them based on a list of criteria.

Once finished, the application would come back to the City Clerk and then he would evaluate, rank, and score the applications.

Officials say the City Clerk would then look at a number of requirements such as the dispensary’s finances, and it’s impact on the environment, and then rank it based on a number of points.

The top 20 dispensaries with the best scores would get a license.

From there, the City Clerk would start phase two to choose 5 more dispensaries.

For those dispensaries who don’t make it into the city’s cap of 25, they would have the chance to appeal the decision.

Even though a dispensary appeals this, they are still at risk of being shut down and fined up to $1,000 per day.

Officials say the city council could always change that cap of 25 in the future if another ordinance is adopted.

In addition to all that, people would still have to get licenses for testing, growing, transporting, and processing commercial medical marijuana.

However, now that a petition has been filed with the City Clerk, the city will fall back on it’s previous ordinance which officials say allowed for a cap of 48 licenses in all five of those commercial medical marijuana categories.

Lansing City Clerk, Chris Swope told 6-News no action will be taken on the applications that were made available on the city’s website for community members to start filling out today, until he has time to validate the signatures from the petition.

Swope also says the petition needs to have a little more than 4,000 signatures.

In a statement from “Let Lansing Vote” the group says by filing the petition, they hope a final ordinance will be enacted that puts the interests of patients and Lansing residents first.

Swope has 15 days to review the signatures and make sure they are valid.