Medical Marihuana Dispensary Applications Open in Lansing, New Regulations

LANSING, MI – The City of Lansing will officially adopt new medical marihuana ordinances on Saturday, and that means any local dispensaries looking to stay open will have to apply for a license.

The 38 page ordinance allows for two phases of the application process, and a total of 25 different licenses.

There will only be 25 dispensary applications granted by the Lansing City Clerk.

No limits will be no limit on licenses granted to those looking to transport, test, process, or grow medical marihuana within city limits.

The new ordinance also creates a new Medical Marihuana commission, with members to be appointed by the mayor.

All applications can be found online starting Friday October 6th at 5:00pm.

