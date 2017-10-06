Lansing Catholic H.S. football players “take a knee” during National Anthem

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Catholic High School told its student athletes if they chose to take a knee during the National Anthem at Friday’s football game, there would be consequences…well, four students were willing to risk it.

It’s a controversy sweeping the nation, “taking a knee” and that’s exactly what four Lansing Catholic High School football players, including Michael Lynn did at Friday’s game for two main reasons.

“Racial inequality first off, police brutality second and I can’t say first and second because they’re both equally wrong and equally bad to me,” said Lynn who is the football team’s starting quarterback.

For Matthew Abdullah’s father, Karim Abdullah, he’s proud of his son and fellow teammates for taking this stance after he says they’ve been a target of racial slurs at previous football games.

Abdullah says their stance Friday was about unity.

“It’s not about the flag, disrespecting the military or the police force, this is about equality,” said Karim Abdullah.

Prior to tonight’s game, the school sent out a letter from the school’s president Thomas Maloney to parents expressing that although they respect a student’s right to peacefully protest, sporting events are not the appropriate venue for it and those that participated in kneeling during the anthem would not be allowed to start the game.

“They have the right to do it but I think it divides more than it helps and I’m not talking about a team, I’m talking about the NFL or wherever this is happening,” Lansing Catholic Football Coach Jim Ahern stated.

It’s a heated discussion and one that Lansing Catholic High School parent Teresa Abraham feels indifferent about.

“It’s not disrespecting the flag, it’s respecting it because it’s showing your protesting for equality,” said Abraham.

Michael Lynn, the team’s starting quarterback who participated in the kneeling during the anthem on Friday says he will continue to kneel at future football games to get his message across…that message being unity.