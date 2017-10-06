Judge lifts temporary restraining order in Groesbeck Golf Course driveway case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County Circuit Judge James Jamo ruled that construction of a new driveway entrance to city-owned Groesbeck Golf Course through Ormond Park may proceed.

In his 10-page order, Judge Jamo denied the plaintiff’s motion for a preliminary injunction and lifted the temporary restraining order that had halted the construction project since July.

“I want to thank Judge Jamo for his thoughtful, fair and deliberative approach to this matter,” said Mayor Virg Bernero. “We now have the green light to proceed and finish this important project, which is part of my three-point plan to restore the golf course to fiscal solvency. I have instructed my staff to proceed immediately with completing the new golf course entrance this year.”

In addition to the new entrance, Bernero noted that his plan to reduce the city’s annual financial subsidy to the golf course, which loses an estimated $600,000 per year, includes transferring management of the facility from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to the Lansing Entertainment and Public Facilities Authority (LEPFA), and building a new outdoor pavilion at the Groesbeck clubhouse to enhance the facility’s ability to host events.

Despite the controversy, Mayor Bernero noted that the plan to create a new, safer and more convenient entrance to the golf course has been on the drawing board for decades. Property was acquired by the city in 1989 specifically to create the new entrance.