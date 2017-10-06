Former Lansing Mayor David C. Hollister undergoes successful heart surgery

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mayor Virg Bernero announced today that Mayor Hollister underwent successful heart surgery Wednesday morning at a local hospital in Lansing.

“The procedure went well and we anticipate a full recovery. Our family is deeply grateful to the extraordinary medical team that performed the surgery and that is caring for him now as he recuperates,” said Mayor Hollister’s wife, Christine Hollister.

While Mayor Hollister, 75, is in the hospital, visitation is limited to immediate family.

Friends are invited to visit his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/david.c.hollister to post messages and share well wishes.

Mayor Bernero noted that he and Mayor Hollister have agreed that Ben Bakken, vice president of commercial banking at Mercantile Bank in East Lansing, should serve as interim chair of the city’s Financial Health Team, which Hollister has chaired since 2012.

Mr. Bakken has graciously agreed to take on the assignment.

