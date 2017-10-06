“Flower” Pet Of The Day October 6

Meet “Flower”, our Pet OF The Day today. Flower is a pretty little female cat. She is very social and loves to cuddle. Flower is a beautiful white with calico highlights and the most gorgeous blue eyes. As soon as she curls up with you she starts to purr and will squeak to tell you how happy she is. Flower came to shelter with her friend Smokie. They are a bonded pair and it would be great to adopt them together in a home with no other pets. Flower has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Flower by calling the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

Advertisement