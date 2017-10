EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The East Lansing Police and Michigan State University Police say letters making general threats against MSU athletic events have been received.

According to a published statement, the letters do not provide specific information in regards to the event or manner of the threat.

There is an active investigation with other law enforcement agencies to determine the origin and validity of the statements.

This is a developing story and will be updated online and on 6 News.