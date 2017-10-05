Water main break prompts ‘Boil Water Advisory’ in Potterville

By Published: Updated:

POTTERVILLE, MI – Potterville City Manager Wanda Darrow has issued a ‘Boil Water Advisory’ , after an overnight water main break.

Residents are asked to boil their water before consuming or using their tap water, however officials say there are no contaminants in the water.

The break is on Vermontville Highway just West of Thornway, and has caused an issue in water pressure.

The main break happened during a water tank inspection Wednesday night.

Darrow says once the break is repaired officials with the Department of Public Works will test the water, once the test is passed the advisory will be lifted.

The tests could take up to 2 days to complete.

 

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s