Water main break prompts ‘Boil Water Advisory’ in Potterville

POTTERVILLE, MI – Potterville City Manager Wanda Darrow has issued a ‘Boil Water Advisory’ , after an overnight water main break.

Residents are asked to boil their water before consuming or using their tap water, however officials say there are no contaminants in the water.

The break is on Vermontville Highway just West of Thornway, and has caused an issue in water pressure.

The main break happened during a water tank inspection Wednesday night.

Darrow says once the break is repaired officials with the Department of Public Works will test the water, once the test is passed the advisory will be lifted.

The tests could take up to 2 days to complete.