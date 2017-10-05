Study: For-profits to blame for most student debt defaults

WASHINGTON (AP) – Students who attended for-profit colleges have been twice as likely or more to default on their loans than students who attended public educational institutions. That’s according to a federal study published Thursday.

The report by the National Center of Education Statistics looks at students who began their undergraduate education in 2003 and defaulted on at least one loan over the next 12 years.

Fifty-two percent of the students who attended for-profit schools defaulted on their loan. That’s compared to 17 percent for those who attended a four-year public institution and 26 percent at community college.

The report also finds that the for-profit students defaulted on their federal student loans in greater numbers than their predecessors eight years before.