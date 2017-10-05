Statement: Celebrate MSU, U of M rivalry game respectfully, responsibly and safely

WLNS – The University of Michigan and Michigan State University released a joint statement prior to the big game.

The statement reads in part, “Though longtime rivals on the field, our two great universities remain strongly united in our dedication to the health and safety of our students, alumni, and communities, and to the people of the state of Michigan we represent to the world. Together, we call on all who celebrate our rivalry with us to do so respectfully, responsibly and safely.

This year the game will be held under the lights as a night game in Ann Arbor.

“Be a good friend, neighbor, and yes, opponent. Represent us with civility, good sense and sportsmanship, so we can all enjoy the drama where it belongs — on the field.”