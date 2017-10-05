Skubick: Colonel Kristie Kibby Etue says she will not resign following NFL comments

WLNS – The state police director met with members of the legislative black caucus this afternoon concerning her critical Facebook remarks about NFL football players taking a knee during the National Anthem. Col.Kristie Kibby Etue says she will not resign.

The governor started the morning still getting flak for the remarks from his state police director.

The criticism that her initial apology did not go to the content of her comments that those football players were unpatriotic to take a knee during the national anthem.

During a one hour session with four members of the legislative black caucus she did apologize for her remarks and apologized again after calling it a productive meeting.

Etue said, “Obviously my comments on Facebook was very offensive and I’m truly sorry that was never my intent. She continued to say, “we have some work to do with our minority population and if I offended anyone I’m truly sorry but I’m not resigning.

