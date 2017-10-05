SHERIFF: Jackson teen arrested after baseball bat attack on grandmother

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – A Jackson County teen is in custody today a argument turned violent Wednesday.

Jackson County Sheriff Steve Rand tells 6 News that the 17-year-old man got into an argument with his grandmother just before 6 p.m. at her house on the 9000 block of Easton Road in Rives Township.

She told deputies that they were arguing over a cellphone when the teen assaulted her with a baseball bat.

The 58-year-old woman had injuries to her arms, head and back.

She was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital with, what deputies say, are non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was later found in Calhoun County riding a bicycle on I-94.

He was arrested and is today in the Jackson County jail.

The information has been turned over to the Prosecuting Attorney to decide if charges will be filed.