Prayer vigil held in Brighton for victims of Las Vegas shooting draws in dozens

Published:

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WLNS) – Grief and devastation filled St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brighton as dozens of men and women of all ages and ethnicities mourned the 58 lives taken in the tragedy in Las Vegas…

“The people in Las Vegas, the people in Florida, the people in Sandy Hook and the people in Columbine will get through it, but what’s going to be different?” said Rev. Yolanda Whiten of St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church.

“Things will and do get better, we can move from this better and stronger as people,” Rev. Deon Johnson of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church stated.

Rev. Johnson says in times of pain and heartache, it’s important to reflect and keep one thing in mind…

Reporter: “What message are you really hoping comes out of this vigil tonight?”

Rev. Johnson: “I can tell you that in one word…hope…that there’s hope that we can create a better future for our kids and for those who come after us.”

The tragedy in Las Vegas is one that church leaders say leaves people feeling helpless and eager to make a difference going forward and for Rev. Johnson, it starts with paying tribute to the lives lost far too soon.

Thursday’s vigil in Brighton was an emotional moment, but a glimmer of hope in a time of darkness.

