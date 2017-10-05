MSU “noose” turns out to be shoelace

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan State University Police have determined that something identified by a student as a noose isn’t really a noose, but is a packaged leather shoelace.

MSU spokesman Jason Cody released a statement updating earlier remarks made by MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon saying the matching packaged shoelace was found outside of the residence hall.

President Simon, in a published statement, said the university is committed to protecting all students from attacks of any sort.

According to the updated statement, MSU Police officers located and spoke to the student who lost both of the shoelaces.

Investigators said the shoelaces were packaged in a way that someone could perceive them to look similar to a noose.

The statement went on to say that the student who lost the shoelaces lives on the same floor as the student who made the original report.

There was no indication that the placement of the original shoelace found inside the residence hall was directed at any individual.

Officers believe it was placed on a stairwell handle after someone apparently picked it up off of the floor.

“As we did in this case, the university takes any reported racial incident very seriously,” Cody said in the statement. “We feel it is important to quickly communicate what we know to the campus community and provide updates as necessary. MSU continues to provide support to the students involved.”