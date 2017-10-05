Michigan’s official Christmas tree to come from the Upper Peninsula again

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The official state Christmas tree will once again come from the Upper Peninsula.

This year’s tree, which is just over 60 feet tall, is being donated by William Winter and his grandson Alex Stevens in Menominee County.

The tree will be harvested on Thursday, Oct. 26 and delivered to Lansing at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 28.

Members of the Michigan Association of Timbermen, the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association and Michigan Operators Engineers will cut the tree and transport it to Lansing at no cost to the state.

The tree will be set on the east side of the State Capitol and will be lit on Friday, November 17 during the annual Silver Bells in the City celebration.

This is the 23rd time the official tree has been selected from the Upper Peninsula.